New Nevada abortion order helps blunt outside prosecution

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an executive order Tuesday he says will help guard against outside prosecution of anyone who receives an abortion or other reproductive care in Nevada, and better protect healthcare workers who provide the services.

His executive order comes as fellow Democratic governors in several states have vowed to help protect abortion rights after the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade last week.

On the West Coast, the governors of California, Washington and Oregon have said they will work together to defend patients and care providers.

While abortion rights already are protected under state law in Nevada, the new executive order bars state agencies from assisting other states in investigations that could lead to prosecution of abortion patients who travel to Nevada from other states.

Sisolak said his office will decline requests from other states to extradite or issue arrest warrants for people receiving abortions in Nevada.

The order also directs medical boards or commissions that oversee medical licenses in Nevada to implement policies so abortion providers will not be disciplined or disqualified for providing abortions.

“Reproductive health care is a basic human right,” Sisolak tweeted Tuesday evening. “We are committed to ensuring safe access to abortions for women seeking refuge from the restrictive laws in their state.”