Biden addresses Roe V. Wade Ruling

President Biden discourages violence following the SCOTUS voting to overturn Roe v. Wade

Posted at 11:50 AM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 15:32:31-04

Protests and demonstrations continuing overnight in nearly every major city after the SCOTUS ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade. This spurring the nation's leaders to discourage turning to violence.

"I call on everyone, no matter how deeply they care about this decision to keep all protests peaceful, peaceful, peaceful, peaceful. No intimidation, violence is never acceptable. Threats and intimidation are not speech. We must stand against violence in any form, regardless of your rationale. I know so many women are now going to face an incredibly difficult situation. I hear you, I support you. I stand with you," said President Joe Biden

That ruling has effectively lead to immediate bans in 13 states with so called 'trigger laws', and in several other states access to abortion is now in the hands of local lawmakers.

