'Roe' under threat, California leans in as abortion refuge

Jessica Pinckney
Eric Risberg/AP
Jessica Pinckney poses at a park near her office in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 4, 2022. California has one statewide abortion fund, known as Access Reproductive Justice. The group helps roughly 500 women each year, about a third whom come from other states, according to executive director Pinckney. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Posted at 1:56 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 16:56:47-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is preparing for a world without federal abortion protections.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has vowed to make the state a sanctuary for women seeking abortions in states where the procedure would be outlawed if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte is renovating and building new facilities to increase its capacity.

Access Reproductive Justice is a nonprofit that helps women with the logistics of abortions. The group has raised $25,000 since Monday.

That's when a draft ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court was published indicating the court would end federal abortion protections.

The group has also seen an influx of people asking to volunteer.

