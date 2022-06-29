Several Kern farms to receive Healthy Soils Program grants

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Food and Agriculture is awarding $66 million in grants to fund nearly a thousand projects under its Healthy Soils Program including several here in Kern County.

The grants will cover 82,000 acres of California agricultural and rangelands.

The effort is aimed at improving soil health while sequestering carbon and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Several farms here in Kern County will be awarded a portion of the grant.

The farms include:

AJB Ranch - $87,624

Andrew Pandol Farming - $63,858

Anthony Vineyards, Inc. - $99,912

Banducci Pistachios - $99,750

Belluomini Farms, Inc. - $99,900

Dark Horse Farming, LLC - $55,230

Gardiner Farms, LLC - $96,546

Jeff Banducci Farms, Inc. - $99,750

JGF Orchards, LLC - $27,009

Keith Gardiner Farms, LLC - $92,238

Kirschenmann Bros - $97,790

Lerdo Farming, LLC - $94,446

Louis Pandol Farming - $90,708

Lucy Pandol Family Farms, LLC - $99,300

Manminderjit Singh Lally - $64,527

Maple Dairy - $99,894

Matt Pandol Jr. Farming - $76,449

Old River Ranch, LLC - $89,226

P & D Dairy - $94,215

Peter & Dona Bouma Family Trust - $99,630

Poso Creek Family Dairy, LLC - $99,522

Road Runner Farming, LLC - $99,366

Rosedale Ranch, GP - $91,464

S&S Select, LLC - $95,480

Sierra Land & Farming, LLC - $72,312

Sohan Singh Samran - $86,681.90

Stockdale Orchards, LLC - $68,217

Trilogy Dairy - $99,936

V Lions Farming, LLC - $91,260

V Lions Holdings, LLC - $21,393

Wasco Real Properties I, LLC - $93,666

Wasco Real Properties II, LLC - $79,542