Several Kern farms to receive Healthy Soils Program grants

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Food and Agriculture is awarding $66 million in grants to fund nearly a thousand projects under its Healthy Soils Program including several here in Kern County.
The grants will cover 82,000 acres of California agricultural and rangelands.
The effort is aimed at improving soil health while sequestering carbon and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Several farms here in Kern County will be awarded a portion of the grant.
The farms include:
- AJB Ranch - $87,624
- Andrew Pandol Farming - $63,858
- Anthony Vineyards, Inc. - $99,912
- Banducci Pistachios - $99,750
- Belluomini Farms, Inc. - $99,900
- Dark Horse Farming, LLC - $55,230
- Gardiner Farms, LLC - $96,546
- Jeff Banducci Farms, Inc. - $99,750
- JGF Orchards, LLC - $27,009
- Keith Gardiner Farms, LLC - $92,238
- Kirschenmann Bros - $97,790
- Lerdo Farming, LLC - $94,446
- Louis Pandol Farming - $90,708
- Lucy Pandol Family Farms, LLC - $99,300
- Manminderjit Singh Lally - $64,527
- Maple Dairy - $99,894
- Matt Pandol Jr. Farming - $76,449
- Old River Ranch, LLC - $89,226
- P & D Dairy - $94,215
- Peter & Dona Bouma Family Trust - $99,630
- Poso Creek Family Dairy, LLC - $99,522
- Road Runner Farming, LLC - $99,366
- Rosedale Ranch, GP - $91,464
- S&S Select, LLC - $95,480
- Sierra Land & Farming, LLC - $72,312
- Sohan Singh Samran - $86,681.90
- Stockdale Orchards, LLC - $68,217
- Trilogy Dairy - $99,936
- V Lions Farming, LLC - $91,260
- V Lions Holdings, LLC - $21,393
- Wasco Real Properties I, LLC - $93,666
- Wasco Real Properties II, LLC - $79,542
- Wonderful Nut Orchards - $99,942