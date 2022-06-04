Sun World hosts opening for new innovation center in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Agriculture, along with oil, is the heart of Kern County, and Friday a new facility officially opened its doors to help innovate the table grape industry. Sun World International held a grand opening of its new Center for Innovation in Wasco.

Sun World is a global variety development and licensing company focused on developing table grape and stone fruit varieties for growers in California and more than 15 other countries.

David Margouleas, the president and CEO of the company, shared what the center is looking to do in Kern County.

"This facility has a number of research capabilities that will enable us to continue to release and develop and introduce better tasting fresh fruit varieties that are more climate-resilient, more nutritious, and more flavorful."

The work will be led by Sun World geneticists and plant breeders and will be supported by a team of research associates, technicians, and more all aimed at increasing the quality and production of crops.