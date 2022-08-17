Health officials warn against idling cars as kids go back to school

(KERO) — As parents hit the road this morning to take the kids back to school, health officials are warning about the dangers of leaving your car running while you wait outside including an increase of pollution near schools.

According to the Department of Energy, Americans waste about 6 billion gallons of fuel each year just by leaving their car idle.

The impact on our air quality is also a concern.

The DOE says that vehicle emissions worsen air quality especially near schools where the children are present and more likely to be affected by pollutants in the air.