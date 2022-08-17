Kern County students to get free breakfast, lunch this school year

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Many children in Kern County are going back-to-school Wednesday and parents won't have to worry about paying for breakfasts and lunches this school year.

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools recently announced all 46 public schools in the district will provide free meals during the school day.

It's part of the recently adopted statewide universal meal program going into effect this month.

From now until June of next year, each public school will provide free breakfast and lunch every day that classes are happening.

There's no application needed.