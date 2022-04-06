Matthew Queen Trial Day 3: Prosecutors question Joseph Digiacomo over Caleb Seiler incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It was day three of testimony in the Matthew Queen murder trial. He is accused of the killing of Micah Holsonbake, one of the members of what has become known as the Bakersfield 3.

Wednesday morning prosecutors continued questioning Joseph Digiacomo about an incident involving Queen and an alleged victim, Caleb Seiler.

Seiler previously testified that he woke up one night to find Queen and two others in his bedroom with weapons. Seiler claimed he was kidnapped and Queen accused him of talking to the police.

Wednesday Digiacomo testified he couldn't remember the incident, but that he claims they did not kidnap Seiler nor was he afraid of Queen.

The trial is still underway.