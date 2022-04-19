Matthew Queen Trial: Forensic investigators break down DNA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We are on day 7 of the Matthew Queen trial. He is charged with the death of Micah Holsonbake who Went missing in 2018.

So far witnesses have testified to the violent behavior of the Queen in the past, and Monday forensic investigators broke down the DNA in this case.

The deputy coroner described gathering remains from Lake Ming last year and connecting a human skull found in a trash bag to that of Holsonback. The coroner stated the skull appeared to have been burned.

A sergeant with the Kern County Sheriff's Office also testified, reviewing surveillance footage of Queen at the home of Jane Parent, the mother of Queen's then-girlfriend Baylee Despot. She is charged in this case as well and has been missing since 2018.

In the footage, Queen appears to leave several bags near the home according to Sgt. Amanda Plugge. Those bags contained Despot's belongings.

FBI investigators were also called to testify Monday explaining fiber analysis of twine found at Queen's home on Compass Avenue and connecting that rope to the same kind found with Despot's belongings, as well as rope found along with Holsonbake's remains.

Blood was also found on a wooden plank removed from a detached garage where prosecutors allege Queen and Despot killed Holsonbake. Analysts testified that DNA matched the DNA to Holsonbake.

If convicted Queen faces up to 50 years to life in prison.

The trial is expected to last through May.