Matthew Queen trial in Bakersfield 3 case resumes Monday

The trial is expected to last until early May
23ABC News
Opening statements started Monday morning for the trial of Matthew Queen, the man accused of killing Micah Holsonbake, a member of what has become known as the Bakersfield 3.
Posted at 8:41 PM, Apr 17, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The jury trial for Matthew Queen, in the case that has come to be known as the Bakersfield 3, will resume Monday after a week-long break at the Kern County court at 9 a.m. in the morning.

Queen is being accused of killing Micah Holsonbake. The trial left off with the judge concluding that the skull found in the river was determined to be Holsonbake's.

Both sides agree on the dental x-rays that were taken from the skull matched Holsonbakes before he disappeared.

So far the trial has called on several witnesses, experts, and law enforcement to testify. The trial is expected to last until early May.

