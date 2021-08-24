Kern County Sheriff's Office confirms finding remains of one of the 'Bakersfield 3'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff's Office confirmed finding the remains of Micah Blaine Holsonbake on August 19th and determined to be Holsonbake on August 23rd. He is considered one of the missing persons in the "Bakersfield 3" investigation which is a movement looking for answers after three local young people either disappeared or were killed.
Holsonbake's mother, Cheryl Holsonbake, confirmed to 23ABC that his skull was found.
On March 23, 2018, Micah Holsonbake was reported missing. A week later, James Kulstad was shot and killed. On April 25, 2018, Baylee Despot was reported missing.
Collectively these three would become known as the 'Bakersfield 3' as each of their cases remains unsolved.
Bakersfield 3 Stories:
Matthew Queen to stand trial on charges of murder, weapons charges Matthew Queen preliminary hearing underway Rise in homicides, COVID-19 impacting court cases Bakersfield 3 Charity asking for search of Buena Vista Lake Documents suggest Micah Holsonbake was afraid of suspect Matthew Queen Matthew Queen makes a court appearance 'Bakersfield 3' mothers release video following lates updates Documents reveal new details into Bakersfield Three Woman missing for two years faces murder charges Matthew Queen, Baylee Despot charged with murder, torture Kern County Search and Rescue to unveil donated sonar equipment My 27 Bakersfield 3 Charity hosting support network event Kern County Unsolved: The Bakersfield 3 Up to $16,000 reward being offered for information regarding two of the 'Bakersfield 3' Mom remembers 'Bakersfield 3' son one year after his killing One year since death of James Kulstad One year since Micah Holsonbake's disappearance, beginning of 'Bakersfield 3' investigation DNA: Remains found not linked to Baylee Despot Family honors Micah Holsonbake at celebration of life BPD: Body part previously found belonged to missing Bakersfield man BPD: Search with KCSO pre-planned after evidence found in case of missing Bakersfield man BPD: Investigators believe Micah Holsonbake was murdered 'Bakersfield 3' moms make plea to county Candlelight vigil honors 'Bakersfield 3'