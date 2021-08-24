Kern County Sheriff's Office confirms finding remains of one of the 'Bakersfield 3'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff's Office confirmed finding the remains of Micah Blaine Holsonbake on August 19th and determined to be Holsonbake on August 23rd. He is considered one of the missing persons in the "Bakersfield 3" investigation which is a movement looking for answers after three local young people either disappeared or were killed.

Holsonbake's mother, Cheryl Holsonbake, confirmed to 23ABC that his skull was found.

On March 23, 2018, Micah Holsonbake was reported missing. A week later, James Kulstad was shot and killed. On April 25, 2018, Baylee Despot was reported missing.

Collectively these three would become known as the 'Bakersfield 3' as each of their cases remains unsolved.