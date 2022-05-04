Watch
NewsBakersfield 3

Actions

Matthew Queen Trial: Jury deliberations underway

The Matthew Queen murder trial has now gone to the jury with deliberations taking place Tuesday following closing arguments on Monday.
Matthew Queen Trial, April 4, 2022
Posted at 5:42 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 20:42:26-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Matthew Queen murder trial has now gone to the jury with deliberations taking place Tuesday following closing arguments on Monday.

This trial centers heavily on a small group of friends and acquaintances surrounding Queen.

Witnesses during the trial testified to Queen's violent nature with the prosecution saying he often played off threats as "jokes."

The defense counsel claims it was originally Holsonback who threatened Queen and that during a struggle it was Baylee Despot who delivered the deadly blow to Holsonbake.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!