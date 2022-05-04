Matthew Queen Trial: Jury deliberations underway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Matthew Queen murder trial has now gone to the jury with deliberations taking place Tuesday following closing arguments on Monday.

This trial centers heavily on a small group of friends and acquaintances surrounding Queen.

Witnesses during the trial testified to Queen's violent nature with the prosecution saying he often played off threats as "jokes."

The defense counsel claims it was originally Holsonback who threatened Queen and that during a struggle it was Baylee Despot who delivered the deadly blow to Holsonbake.