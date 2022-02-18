Southwest Branch Library hosts ‘Black History Month Film Festival’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC’s Rosaura Simone sat down with head librarian Rafael Moreno to talk about Kern County’s first Black History Month Film Festival.

When you go to the library typically, you’re getting lost in the wonderful world of books but what if you could also attend a film festival. That is now a reality here in Kern County.

“We’re starting to promote famous people and famous events that have happened throughout Black history,” said Rafael Moreno, Librarian at Southwest Branch Library.

Moreno said one of his colleagues noticed that his library wasn’t using its platform to tell Black stories. That’s why he says it was important to create this film festival.

“We have a large Black community that comes to this library, and we found that it's important that we show them that we see them.”

Moreno said a lot of the movies shown at Southwest are tailored to teens and adults but that they also have fun Black History Month activities for the kids.

“We’re also having coloring pages for the children. We have done some story times as well that highlight some of the famous people throughout Black history.”

Moreno said he doesn't want this month to be forgotten.

“To be honest I feel everyone just kind of goes on with their life throughout the rest of the year and being Black History Month, we have to advantage of the fact that it is Black History Month and promote it as much as possible.”

Fellow library worker Danielle Meadows said although attendance has been low, she tries to stop in and catch a movie.

“As a Black woman it's not the fact that ‘oh I celebrate being Black in one month’, I celebrate being Black every day, but it gives me opportunity to tell other people about it.”

Meadows said during this month she invites everyone to ask questions about Black history and the library is the perfect place to start.

“It gives me the opportunity to educate others about my culture, my history, where I come from, and how I fit in here in America.”