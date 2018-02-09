House approves bipartisan budget deal, ending brief government shutdown

The House passed a two-year bipartisan budget deal early Friday, sending the measure to President Trump for his signature and ending the second government shutdown of 2018, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Federal funding expired at midnight, but voting on the budget bill was delayed Thursday by Sen. Rand Paul over his objections to its reliance on deficit spending.

Convening early Friday morning, the House voted 240-186 to approve the deal, following the Senate's 71-28 passage hours earlier.

Despite the frantic, late-night sessions, lawmakers were still unable to avoid what was the second -- albeit short-lived -- government shutdown in less than a month.