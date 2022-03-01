Agency: 'Californians should plan for a third year of drought'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — The Department of Water Resources (DWR) did its third snow survey of the season Tuesday at Phillips Station and said January and February were the driest documented in California's history.

The survey found 35 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 16 inches, which is 68% of average for March at Phillips Station. The DWR said statewide the snowpack is 63% of average for March.

“With only one month left in California’s wet season and no major storms in the forecast, Californians should plan for a third year of drought conditions,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth, in a statement.

“A significantly below-average snowpack combined with already low reservoir levels make it critical that all Californians step up and conserve water every day to help the state meet the challenges of severe drought.”