California farmers getting less water due to drought

(KERO) — As the statewide drought worsens, new water cuts are taking effect in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles.

California farmers also say they're facing severe cuts in irrigation supplies and that officials are imposing new conservation measures on them as well.

Regulations, adopted by the state Water Resource Control Board, require local water agencies to impose restrictions to make up for a potential 20% shortfall in supplies.

But farmers across the state say they're getting no water deliveries from the federal Central Valley Project and only 5% in water allocations from the state.