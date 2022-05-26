Los Angeles city water usage restrictions June 1st

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Outdoor water use will soon be restricted for Los Angeles city residents. The city council approved the move into phase three of the city’s emergency water conservation ordinance on Wednesday.

Residents are now allowed to water outdoors only twice a week. The city previously allowed outdoor watering three days a week.

"It means that we go from watering our lawn three times a week to twice a week which is a very modest change but it will get us into the level of water conservation that we need as a city,” said Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell.

The ordinance goes into effect on June 1st.

Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom has pleaded with residents and businesses to reduce water consumption by 15-percent. But in March, urban water usage was up by 19-percent compared to when the drought began in March 2020.

In Kern County water restrictions still remain in place until further notice. For the city of Bakersfield, outdoor and turf water usage is limited to three days per week only after 6 p.m. And before 9 a.m.

Odd number addresses water on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Even number addresses water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

No outdoor watering is permitted on Mondays.

