California Water Service seeks to reduce use by applying for Stage 2 Water Shortage Contingency Plan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Water Service (Cal Water) submitted an application to move into Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan to the California Public Utilities Commission for the Bakersfield District late Wednesday.

Cal Water says moving to Stage 2 may allow the utility to reach a 20% reduction goal. The utility will hold a workshop about the Stage 2 restrictions at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9th.

The workshop will be held at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village Stadium, 9001 Ashe Road, in Bakersfield.

“Just like the last drought, we are taking a customer-first approach and are here to help residents and businesses understand the requirements of Stage 2 of our Water Shortage Contingency Plan, which we have been preparing for since the last drought. "We also want our Bakersfield customers to know that we are here to help them reduce their water use as we face increasingly serious drought conditions. As part of our promise to providing customers quality, service, and value, we offer a variety of conservation programs and encourage them to take advantage of these resources to help save water every day.” Tamara Johnson, Bakersfield District Manager

Cal Water says water restrictions under Stage 2 include:

Outdoor landscape irrigation is limited to two days per week between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. Even addresses water on Wednesday and Sunday, odd addresses on Tuesday and Saturday.

All leaks, breaks, or other malfunctions in plumbing fixtures and/or irrigation system must be repaired within five business days of written notification by Cal Water.

Vehicles may only be washed with a hose that has a shutoff nozzle or something similar.

Driveways or sidewalks may not be watered, unless for health and safety purposes.

No outdoor landscape watering during and within 48 hours after any measurable rainfall.

Restaurants may only serve water asked by customers, and hotels and motels must provide guests with the option of not having towels and linens laundered daily.

Cal Water offers water conservation programs which include:

Program details and more resources can be found here.