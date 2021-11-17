Data: Californians still not conserving enough water

(KERO) — New data shows that Californians still are not conserving as much water as they should.

According to the state, Californians reduced their water usage by 3.6% since July.

Over the summer gov. Gavin Newsom asked residents to reduce their usage by 15%.

Water agencies say that after the last drought many people permanently reduced their water usage and any further savings would require more time and money.

Despite the lack of water, California farms and ranches are doing better than expected.

According to a University of California report, state farms and ranches could still generate normal revenue this year despite thousands of acres left unplanted.

The report found that farmers were focusing on crops that produce more money per drop of water as part of the reason that revenue has not dropped as much as expected.