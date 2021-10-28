Watch
David Valadao, Kevin McCarthy seek more water for Central Valley farmers

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
In this Feb. 25, 2016, file photo, water flows through an irrigation canal to crops near Lemoore, Calif.
California Water Supply
Posted at 7:04 AM, Oct 28, 2021
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Central Valley Congressman David Valadao and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, sent a letter to the president and the governor to increase the amount of water available to farmers in the area.

The letter asks the governor and president to issue a federal and state emergency declaration related to the drought and recent storms here in California.

The local lawmakers want restrictions on the delta water pumps lifted. They say water from any additional storms would then help farmers who have had to reduce their water usage due to the ongoing drought.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service have previously said that the storm that broke records across the state did little to help pull California out of its dry conditions.

