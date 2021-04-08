Watch
CO-2 levels experienced 5th-largest increase in 2020

Rising carbon dioxide levels
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, people crowd the beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., as the state swelters under a heat wave. On Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the Earth reached a record hot September, saying that there’s nearly a two-to-one chance that 2020 will end up as the globe’s hottest year on record. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Hot September
Posted at 10:46 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 13:46:27-04

(KERO) — Not even the pandemic could stop carbon dioxide levels from rising to their highest point in more than three million years last year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say CO-2 levels experienced their fifth largest year-over-year increase in 2020. A spokesperson for NOAA says the rise happened despite a seven-percent drop in global emissions caused by the pandemic.

The Scripps Institution of Oceanography says it took 200 years for CO-2 levels to increase 25-percent and just 30 years to reach 50-percent.

