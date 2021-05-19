According to data, Kern County is hesitant about getting the vaccine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As vaccines have become more available in Kern County, demand for them hasn’t been as steady.

Federal data shows that about 15 percent of Kern County is estimated to be hesitant or unsure about getting the vaccine. Kern Public Health says there are a number of reasons why people may feel that way, and one of them has to do with so-called "cost-anxiety."

But why could people be cost-anxious over a free vaccine?

“There was likely some confusion with some of our local providers with the way this information even came out from the state. This should be remedied at this point. There should be no cost. The state has made this crystal clear," said Kern Public Health spokesperson Michelle Corson.

Corson says some people are also concerned about taking time away from work to get vaccinated.

