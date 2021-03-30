All but six Kern County zip codes eligible for vaccine expansion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In Kern County specifically, vaccinations are expanding. Monday, public health saying that everyone in Kern County is eligible to get vaccinated except in 6 zip codes.

Most of Kern County fits into the state's definition of being a vulnerable community. The state announced that they were withholding 40 percent of vaccines for these communities.

There are six ZIP codes in Kern County that don't qualify: 93311, 93312, 93314, 93561, 93531, and 93287.

My Turn, the vaccination scheduling system, does not show this expansion but the Kern County public health website does so you can schedule there.

Monday the state also announcing new vaccination eligibility guidelines.

Now those who bring a family member with them when they get vaccinated, that family member, regardless of whether they meet the requirements or not can get vaccinated as well.

On April 1st everyone age 50 or older can get vaccinated. And finally, on April 15th the requirement further expands allowing everyone age 16 or older to get vaccinated.