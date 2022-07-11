As COVID cases rise, CDC suggests returning to wearing masks

(KERO) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now suggesting people return to wearing masks.

Across the country, more than 100,000 new cases have been reported each day in the last two weeks. Health officials say that's due to new versions of the omicron variant.

New CDC data shows about a third of the U.S. population is now living in a county with a "high COVID-19 community level" which means the agency recommends universal indoor masking.

Counties coast to coast are on the list, including Los Angeles where health officials are predicting possible COVID restrictions in the future.

"It is looking more likely as cases and admissions have continued to increase. That will enter the high community-level designation later this month," said Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

CDC officials also say the numbers reported to local health departments might be lower than expected due to the widespread use of at-home COVID tests.

