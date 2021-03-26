Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Bakersfield College to distribute 1,000 one-shot vaccines Friday

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 9:45 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 12:45:35-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College announced that Friday, it will act as a mass vaccination site in the hopes of delivering 1,000 one-shot Johnson and Johnson Janssen vaccines.

The drive-thru clinic will be happening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The clinic is operating by appointment only until 5 p.m. Any eligible individuals who qualify under the open tiers of Kern County Public Health’s Vaccine Schedule are urged to make an appointment for the drive-through clinic.

To distribute any remaining vaccines, the clinic will begin accepting eligible individuals on a limited first-come, first-serve basis as vaccine supply allows between 5 and 7 p.m.

Appointments can be made on BC’s Student Health and Wellness Center page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive