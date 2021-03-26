Bakersfield College to distribute 1,000 one-shot vaccines Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College announced that Friday, it will act as a mass vaccination site in the hopes of delivering 1,000 one-shot Johnson and Johnson Janssen vaccines.

The drive-thru clinic will be happening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The clinic is operating by appointment only until 5 p.m. Any eligible individuals who qualify under the open tiers of Kern County Public Health’s Vaccine Schedule are urged to make an appointment for the drive-through clinic.

To distribute any remaining vaccines, the clinic will begin accepting eligible individuals on a limited first-come, first-serve basis as vaccine supply allows between 5 and 7 p.m.

Appointments can be made on BC’s Student Health and Wellness Center page.