California could fully reopen economy by June 15 if requirements are met

Posted at 10:59 AM, Apr 06, 2021
(KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the light at the end could come on June 15 if certain requirements are met.

According to the governor, California's economy could fully reopen on June 15 if the state's vaccine supply is adequate for residents 16 and older who wish to be vaccinated to be inoculated, and if hospitalization rates are stable and low.

Newsom said if these requirements are met, everyday activities will be allowed and businesses can open with common-sense risk reduction measures. He said businesses should still at that time encourage everyone to wear masks and get the vaccine.

The entire state would move into this new phase as a whole. This announcement coming less than 24 hours after Newsom claimed California has the lowest positivity rate in the country.

The state will continue to monitor hospitalization rates, vaccine access and vaccine efficacy against variants, with the option to revisit the June 15 date if needed. The state will also continue contact tracing and testing to detect cases early and contain the spread of the virus.

This move, should it happen, will essentially put an end to the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier reopening system.

“With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California’s economy. We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic," Newsom said.

According to Newsom, the state has reached a total of 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to Californians in some of the state’s hardest-hit communities, just 23 days after delivering 2 million doses to these communities.

Newsom said California will continue to plan for the vaccination of Californians under 16 years of age, protection against new variants and continued tracking and containment of spread.

