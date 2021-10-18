California parents keeping students home from school to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate

(KGTV) – Some parents across California that are opposed to the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schools are keeping their children home on Monday as a form of protest.

Because student attendance is one factor in determining how much funding schools receive, parents are hoping that having their kids stay home will hit schools’ bottom line.

On Oct. 1, Gov. Newsom announced that all eligible students will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend in-person instruction.

The mandate will be implemented once the FDA fully approves the vaccine for specific age groups -- defined as either Jan. 1, 2022, or July 1, 2022, whichever comes first. The state expects the requirement for grades 7-12 to start July 2022, based on current information.

Sharon McKeeman, the founder of the group Let Them Breathe, said, “It’s a plea for the state and the schools to listen to them because they want to stay in their public school communities … parents sharing that they know they have the right for choice, and that that choice is very important for their families."

The San Diego County Office of Education said of Monday’s planned protest: "We understand that families and students may have strong emotions and questions about COVID-19 safety measures … However, keeping children home from school to protest state policies only results in lost learning time for our students."