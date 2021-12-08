Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Clinics offer COVID vaccines, booster shots in Kern County

items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 6:36 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 09:36:21-05

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Health officials are strongly urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, if they haven't been already.

For double dosed Americans, they're recommending a booster shot.

There's a few opportunities to do so here in Kern County.

Until Friday residents can get a dose of the Pfizer vaccine from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kern County Fairgrounds. It is a walk-up clinic although residents are encouraged to make an appointment here.

The Boys and Girls Club is also hosting vaccine clinics throughout the month of December. They'll have all three vaccines available for those who qualify.

Their next clinic will be next Wednesday at the Armstrong Youth Center on Niles Street. The clinic will run from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Homicide Tracker

23ABC Homicide Tracker