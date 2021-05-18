Communities of color hesitant for an end to mask mandate, affected by COVID at higher rates

(KERO) — Recent data from the California Department of Public Health shows how communities of color are being impacted and why there may be some hesitancy on their part to take their masks off.

According to the CDPH, the Latino community is the hardest hit and accounts for over 55% of all the COVID cases in California. As well as 46.5% of COVID-related deaths.

The Asian community makes up 6.9% of cases and 12.1% of deaths.

While the African American community accounts for 4.2% of cases and 6.3% of deaths.

The severity of the COVID disparities in our diverse communities is reflected in this data as well.

The death rate for Latinos is 21% higher than the death rate for the entire state.

The case rate for Pacific Islanders is 34% higher than statewide.

And the death rate for black people is 8% higher than the state's average.

Data also shows those who are low-income with less access to health care options are impacted as well. The case rate for those making less than $40,000 a year is 37% higher than statewide.