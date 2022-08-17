COVID-19 continues to be felt in Kern County as public health announces new numbers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Public Health Department released the latest COVID-19 totals Tuesday. There have been 1,378 newly reported infections throughout the county.

The virus also claimed the lives of nine more victims. The death total in Kern County now standing at 2,508.

As of August 14th, nearly 62 percent of the county's eligible population has been at least partially vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the California Department of Public Health announced an 11.4 percent test positivity rate and an average of 11,289 new daily cases. Additionally, around 36 people are losing their lives to COVID-19 every day.

The state's most recent vaccination rate is reported to be at 79.9 percent.