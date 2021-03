CAL CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The California City Police Department announced a COVID-19 vaccination clinic happening Saturday.

The clinic is taking place at 9 a.m. at the Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue.

Healthcare workers, seniors 65 and older, those with chronic illness, educators, childcare workers, community emergency workers, agriculture workers, and food workers can make an appointment to be vaccinated.

Appointments are required and can be made here.