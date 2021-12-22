CSU schools will require students to have COVID booster

(KERO) — As first reported in the Los Angeles Times, California State University announced Wednesday that it is mandating COVID vaccine booster shots for all students at its 23 campuses for the spring semester and is negotiating a requirement for faculty and staff.

The new requirement calls for boosters to be received by Feb. 28th, 2022, or six months after an individual received the final dose of the original vaccination

The requirement will affect Cal State Bakersfield students locally.

CSU's COVID vaccination policy allows students and employees to seek exemptions on medical and religious grounds.

The decision comes a day after the University of California system announced that all eligible students, staff, and faculty will be required to have booster shots.

Some UC schools including UCLA will have online classes to start their next term.