Disneyland and Disney World require masks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KERO) — Disneyland and Disney World announced Wednesday that they are returning to mask requirements due to the Delta Covid-19 variant spreading. Employees and guests two years old and over must wear masks inside the park.

The mask mandate happened after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended everyone, including vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in places that have high transmission.

Orange County, Florida Mayor Jerry Demings said Monday that Orange County is in "crisis mode".

"These numbers are extraordinary. We are seeing nearly 1,000 new cases in Orange County daily. Those are the numbers we saw at the highest peak last year," said Mayor Jerry Demings Monday.