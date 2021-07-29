Watch
Disneyland and Disney World require masks

Orange County is in "crisis mode"
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Disneyland
Posted at 10:50 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 01:50:43-04

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KERO) — Disneyland and Disney World announced Wednesday that they are returning to mask requirements due to the Delta Covid-19 variant spreading. Employees and guests two years old and over must wear masks inside the park.

The mask mandate happened after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended everyone, including vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in places that have high transmission.

Orange County, Florida Mayor Jerry Demings said Monday that Orange County is in "crisis mode".

"These numbers are extraordinary. We are seeing nearly 1,000 new cases in Orange County daily. Those are the numbers we saw at the highest peak last year," said Mayor Jerry Demings Monday.

