Fact or Fiction: Chart shows scheduled of COVID-19 variants?

(KGTV) — A chart being sent around social media claims to show the schedule of when each COVID variant will be launched.

This is offered as evidence of a nefarious plot to release the variants on some sort of predetermined schedule. But it's complete fiction.

Besides the fact that the chart is a total fake, the information on the existing variants isn't even correct. For example, the chart claims the delta variant was "launched" in June.

In reality, the variant was first detected in India last December and the first U.S. case was diagnosed in March.