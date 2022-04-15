Watch
FDA authorizes first COVID-19 breath test

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for the first device that can detect the presence of COVID-19 using a breath sample. It's a suitcase-sized box that offers rapid results in under 3 minutes and can administer up to 160 tests a day.
Posted at 8:34 AM, Apr 15, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — A new screening tool used to detect COVID-19 will soon be deployed.

The company says the device is to be used in doctors' offices, hospitals, and mobile testing sites.

The breath test will likely not replace the nasal test. The FDA says a positive test from the breathalyzer should be followed up with a PCR test.

