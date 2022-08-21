FDA expands COVID-19 booster access for kids

(KERO) — The Food and Drug Administration says updated boosters to protect from the BA4 and BA5 strains of the virus will be available by early to mid-September.

Doses for both adults and children are expected in this release, but the FDA has not release the age breakdown or what ages would be eligible for the boosters. They also have yet to say how long kids would need to wait since their last booster to get the new shots, but administrators say all those details are being worked out.

This update comes as health officials note a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths are reported across the world.

The World Health Organization says reported COVID deaths due to the virus have now fallen by 6%.

