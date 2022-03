(KERO) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a "do not use' warning for three at-home rapid COVID-19 tests because the tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for use in the U.S.

The tests the FDA issued the warning for are: Celltrion USA Inc. DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Rapid Tests, Biosensor Inc. STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test, and ACON Laboratories' “Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)."