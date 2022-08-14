FDA says three negative at-home test results needed when checking for COVID

(KERO) — The Food and Drug administration releasing new recommendations for at-home testing. The administration says people should take three at-home tests to confirm negative COVID-19 results.

They say a negative COVID test should be followed by another one explaining that if the second test is also negative, but you still have concerns about the result, then take a third test 48 hours later.

At that point you can also consider getting molecular-based test through a lab, or calling your health care provider.

Repeated antigen tests have been recommended to indicate when a person is infectious, but they are not the same as PCR tests which offer a higher level of sensitivity.

