WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency launched its COVID-19 funeral assistance program one year ago.

Since then, FEMA has given more than $2 billion to about 326,000 people who lost loved ones to the virus.

Applicants received an average of $6,500.

The program covers several expenses, including the transfer of remains, burial plots, caskets, services, cremation, and headstones.