Fresno County confirms first Omicron COVID variant case

Posted at 7:04 AM, Dec 21, 2021
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) is confirming the first known case of the Omicron variant, in a traveler returning to Fresno County who tested positive on Dec. 10th, 2021.

The patient had been vaccinated and received a booster. They are not hospitalized and they are isolating at their home. The FCDPH is conducting an investigation to identify people who may have had close contact with the patient.

“Health Officials expected this aggressive new variant to arrive in Fresno County, and now it has. Now is a critical time to protect our communities and prevent this highly contagious strain of COVID from spreading to our vulnerable populations,” says David Luchini, FCDPH Director.

FCDPH says best prevention method and protection against COVID-19 is vaccination. Getting your booster when you are eligible is particularly important for preventing Omicron. Vaccines are available in different areas of the county. Click here for events and locations. Boosters are also available for all residents ages 16 and up.

