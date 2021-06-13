G-7 leaders pledge more than 1 billion vaccines to poorer nations

ENGLAND — According to the Associated Press, leaders of the world's wealthiest countries have pledged to give more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccines to poorer nations.

Speaking at the end of the G-7 summit in England Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the promised vaccines will come from the international COVAX program.

The commitment falls short of the 11 billion doses the World Health Organization said is needed to vaccinated at least 70% of the world's population and truly end the pandemic.