Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

G-7 leaders pledge more than 1 billion vaccines to poorer nations

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
g7.jpeg
Posted at 7:01 AM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 10:08:22-04

ENGLAND — According to the Associated Press, leaders of the world's wealthiest countries have pledged to give more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccines to poorer nations.

Speaking at the end of the G-7 summit in England Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the promised vaccines will come from the international COVAX program.

The commitment falls short of the 11 billion doses the World Health Organization said is needed to vaccinated at least 70% of the world's population and truly end the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads