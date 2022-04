WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — Global COVID deaths have fallen to their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic but cases in the U.S. are inching back up.

The World Health Organization says the 22,000 global deaths recorded for the week ended April 10th were the lowest since March 30th of 2020.

The agency's director-general says this is "far from being the time to drop our guard. This is the moment to work even harder to save lives."

The WHO says COVID remains a public health emergency.