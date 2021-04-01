Gov. Gavin Newsom receives J&J COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

(KERO) — As those 50 years and older California residents become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Gavin Newsom receives his one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

The 53-year-old governor received his shot in Los Angeles County Thursday morning.

This is all part of the expanded vaccine eligibility that state leadership announced last week. Previously, people ages 50 to 64 were only eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine (in most California counties) if they had underlying health conditions or worked in a high-risk sector like food or emergency services.

Starting April 15 anyone over the age of 16 can get vaccinated.

To make an appointment, visit the state's myturn.ca.gov website or you can call the public health call center at (661) 321-3000.