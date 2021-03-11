Governor Newsom visits L.A. vaccination site, says state has met goal of 2M administered vaccines

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state is making progress in its battle against COVID-19 and its commitment to vaccine equity.

During a visit to a vaccination site in Los Angeles County, Newsom announced 11-million people have been vaccinated across the state. He said once the vaccination threshold is met things can start to re-open safely.

For nearly a month Newsom has been on a tour of sites around the state to highlight that California has established an enormous capacity.

"I'm proud of the Biden Administration for committing and delivering on every single thing that they would deliver on. Yesterday I announced that we hit 11-million vaccinations in this state. We created an equity metric in the vaccines that we have a numerical goal that is more important than the 11-million and that's the two-million goal and that's our short-term goal to address the issue of equity and to make sure that we're administering in a targeted manner. We're at 1.9-million today and we'll pass that goal on Friday we will pass that goal."

Newsom's popularity has fallen significantly after reaching record highs at the start of the pandemic. He's likely to face a recall election later this year driven by critics of his crisis leadership.

Last year Newsom was the first in the nation to enact a statewide stay-at-home order.