Health Experts: too soon to stop masking kids in school

"It is not prudent to pull masks off of children."
As new COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths drop cities and states around the country are updating their guidance on face masks.
Posted at 10:03 AM, Feb 21, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — As new COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths drop cities and states around the country are updating their guidance on face masks.

Only three states and Puerto Rico have not announced an end to mask mandates. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention isn't changing its mask guidance yet.

Top health experts say it's too soon to stop masking kids in school.

"It is not prudent to pull masks off of children. You could create a risk that you would see an increase in infections," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president and NIAID director.

The White House says it's planning to distribute high-quality masks to kids in the days ahead.

