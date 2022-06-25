How much does a second booster protect against covid?

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seems to answer how much a second booster protects against COVID-19.

The CDC says data shows people 50 years and older who have received two boosters are more than 40 times less likely to die from COVID-19, than those who are un-vaccinated.

They're also four times less likely to die than people who have only had one booster, though the death rate is low for both groups.

In the last week of April there were only .03 deaths per every 100-thousand people with two boosters.