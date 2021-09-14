Kern County continues to lag behind the state in vaccinations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Tuesday, Kern County Public Health announced 482 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths. This as only 47% of Kern’s eligible population have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 now stand at 132,607 with 1,505 total deaths.

The 14-day case rate is 40.12 per 100,000. To put things into perspective, in the old tier system Kern County had to have a case rate of 7 per 100,000 to get out of the most restrictive tier.

Kern County continues to lag behind the rest of the state when it comes to vaccination rate. Statewide 57.2% of the population of California is fully vaccinated. Kern County currently stands at 47.6%. Nationwide the rate stands at 53.9%

As of Monday, Kern County has 323 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 67 are in the ICU.