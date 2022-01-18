Kern County COVID cases averaging about 2,000 a day as total reaches almost 190,000

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — COVID numbers continue to average about 2,000 new cases a day as Kern County Public Health reported over 8,700 cases over the holiday weekend with 8 new deaths.

That brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to nearly 190,000 cases. The eight deaths attributed to COVID bring that total to 1,972.

According to public health, the 7-day case rate is 155.3 per 100,000. As of Monday, over 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Kern County residents. Over 453,000 or 53% of Kern’s eligible population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In addition, Kern County has 286 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 44 are in the ICU.

Michelle Corson with the Kern County Public Health Department said in a statement, "Kern continues to experience high volumes of 911 calls that are taxing our entire emergency response system. We urge our residents to use the emergency system responsibly and call 911 only in a true emergency such as a heart attack, stroke or other serious health condition."

She also said that "the demand for COVID-19 testing remains high in our community and statewide."

A COVID-19 testing and vaccination pop-up clinic will be located at Heritage Park in East Bakersfield for walk-ups. Pfizer and J&J vaccines will be available.