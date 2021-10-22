Kern County expands COVID booster shot eligibility after government agencies' guidelines

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County expands COVID booster shot eligibility following new guidelines from government agencies, according to Kern Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded eligibility for booster shots on Thursday night following the

Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) guidance last week.

Groups that will now be eligible for a booster shot following six months after their series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna doses includes people 65 years and older, those18 and older who live in long-term care settings; and those 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings.

It's recommended that people who are 18 years or older and got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, get booster shots after two or more months.

To find a vaccination site near you visit Kern Public Health here or to make an appointment visit MyTurn here.