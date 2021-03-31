Kern County eyeing the Orange Tier in state's reopening plan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Public health has announced that Kern County has maintained the metrics required to stay in the state's Red Tier and soon could be moving to the Orange Tier.

As of last week, the county's case rate does not meet the requirements to move up tiers.

Public health in a release says that if the metrics continue to improve at the same rate Kern County could move into that Orange Tier on April 14th. However, if California hits the goal of administering four million doses in its lowest quartile of the Health Equity Metric Kern County could move into the Orange Tier as early as next week.

According to the state dashboard as of Monday, just over 3.4 million vaccines have been administered in that lower quartile.

Now just this week Kern County Public Health announced that all but six zip codes here in the county are considered in the first or second quartile and are eligible to receive the vaccine regardless of the state's tiered vaccine system.

The ZIP codes in Kern County that don't qualify: 93311, 93312, 93314, 93561, 93531, and 93287.

You can give public health a call public health at 833-422-4255 to find out if your eligible and schedule a vaccination appointment.